Being a mother is truly giving Meghan McCain life.

On Thursday, the departing co-host of “The View” shared a photo of her 10-month-old daughter Liberty, sitting on a baby swing at the park.

“My Liberty bell. Best thing in the world,” she wrote in the caption.

McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed Liberty in September 2020.

In February, talking to People, McCain said of new motherhood, “Something must happen to your body chemically… there must be something primitive that kicks in, because I don’t feel as tired anymore. I get like four hours of sleep and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that was like four hours of sleep.'”