Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“This is when the fun starts.”

After getting cut short due to the COVID pandemic in 2020, “Billions” is finally coming back to finish off its fifth season with five new episodes.

RELATED: Showtime’s ‘Black Monday’, ‘Billions’ To Air Split Seasons Due To Coronavirus Production Shutdown

On Thursday, Showtime debuted the trailer for season 5, part 2, which picks up right where things left off.

The season saw the introduction of billionaire Michael Prince, played by Corey Stoll, becoming a rival to Damian Lewis’ Bobby Axelrod and an ally to Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades.

RELATED: ‘Billions’ Actress Melissa Errico Rescues Man Who Fell On Subway Tracks: ‘Who Better To Save A Life Than A Mom?’

“The chance to take someone else’s power for yourself, you can’t deny that would feel good,” Chuck says in the trailer. “Especially if that power was coming from Bobby Axelrod.”

“Billions” returns on Sept. 5.