Vanessa Hudgens is living her best life in Italy.

The actress, 32, documented her vacation on the coast of Italy on Instagram, showing off the stunning beaches of the Forte Village Resort. Hudgens’ mom Gina Guangco also joined in on the fun.

Posing in a patterned bikini, the “High School Musical” alum captioned her posts, “Sun girl at it again.”

She added, “Feat. Mama G and 🐢”

The post featured a couple of sultry bikini shots, as well as an adorable clip of Hudgens and Guangco playing on their inflatable turtle floaty.

Hudgens has been sharing a number of posts from her vacation, including snaps from her tour around Florence, Venice and other Italian cities with Guangco.

Her travels mix business with pleasure, since she attended the Filming Italy Festival ahead of sightseeing and hitting the beach.