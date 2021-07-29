The new trailer for the swan-song season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has arrived, offering fans a new look at the show’s final batch of episodes before calling it a wrap.

As viewers will recall, the previous season ended with the birth of McClane “Mac” Santiago-Peralta, welcomed by Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero), and a new trailer released on Thursday begins with Boyle (Joe Lo Truglia) lamenting that he and Jake will probably drift apart now he’s a new dad.

“I’ve always had this image of us in our nineties hunting down criminals at the retirement home,” Boyle tells Jake. “But I guess that was just a dumb fantasy.”

Other highlights in the trailer include Holt (Andre Braugher) fearing he may have accidentally sent someone “a digital phallus portrait,” which Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) explains is probably not the best move, along with Jake and Amy meeting each other at the station, each under the impression that the other was supposed to be picking up Mac from daycare.

“In the face of crisis, chaos and childcare,” a voiceover solemnly intones, “one team will rise for one last ride.”

The eighth and final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” debuts on Aug. 12.