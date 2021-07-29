It appears there isn’t anything Lorde can’t do.

The “Royals” singer was the most recent guest on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”, where she munched on the spicy wings during a chat with host Sean Evans.

“In the pop star life, I feel like you’re not smashing wings that often,” she said, while reflecting on the meal.

RELATED: Lorde Talks Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Arcade Fire In Vogue’s ’73 Questions’

Lorde also discussed her new LP Solar Power, which she described as “a sun worship album.”

“I’m not religious in any way, but my experiences in nature in the last couple years were as close to what I’ve experienced as religion. It was a sort of devotional record for me,” she added.

And it turns out her 2021 album and the rekindling of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship have something in common.

RELATED: Lorde Goes Day Drinking With Seth Meyers On ‘Late Night’

Speaking of how she uses cicada sounds in the songs, the album happened to occur the same year the eastern cicadas come up from the ground, which is only every 17 years.

“The last time it happened was in 2004, when I guess JLo and Ben Affleck were together, and now they’re back together,” Lorde joked.

Solar Power will be released Aug. 20.