The conservatorship battle between Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, continues. In new court documents obtained by ET, the singer’s conservator, Jodie Montgomery, claims Britney’s doctors agree that Jamie should be removed from the conservatorship.

Jodi “respectfully notes that Britney Spears’s medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of [Britney] for Jamie Spears to be and remain conservator of the estate,” the document states.

Jodi notes that she agrees with Britney’s desire to remove her father, claiming that his involvement “is not in the best interest” of the singer. The document also states that Jodi seconds Britney’s request to have Jason Rubin, a CPA, be replaced as conservator of her estate.

“She recognizes and agrees [he] is eminently qualified and who she believes understands his duties and obligations to act in the best interests of [Britney],” per the doc, which also states that Jodi “believes in good faith” that Britney’s bests interests are served by removing Jamie and appointing Jason in his place.

Jodi’s petition comes days after Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, shared a statement supporting her daughter in her legal fight against Jamie. In Britney’s efforts to have Jamie removed as her conservator, Lynne brought up and backed many of the claims the singer made in her past testimonies.

Lynne claimed, “Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between [Britney] and [Jamie] has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred.” She alleged that this breakdown is largely due to Jamie’s “behaviour, including his complete control over her, his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out.”

During Britney’s conservatorship hearing on June 23, Jamie’s attorney relayed a statement on his client’s behalf, telling the court, “He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

Jamie has also asked that his daughter’s claims from the June 23 hearing be investigated. In court documents previously obtained by ET, he claimed they are “serious allegations regarding forced labour, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights.”

