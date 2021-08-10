A new champion has joined the annals of “Jeopardy!” history with Matt Amodio extending his winning streak to 14 games, improving his standing in the record books.

On Monday, viewers watched the graduate student from New Haven, Connecticut win his 14th consecutive match. That places his total winnings to date at $440,600, an impressive sum that puts him in fourth place in the list of all-time regular-season winners.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Nets All-Time Lowest Score In Guest-Host LeVar Burton’s Debut Episode

Back when he won his seventh consecutive game, Amodio said his first victory was the sweetest.

“Once you [win] once, that’s just such a great accomplishment,” Amodio said. “Nobody can ever take that away from you.”

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Producer And New Host Contender Mike Richards Addresses ‘Price Is Right’ Lawsuit Allegations

Nineteen-day “Jeopardy” champion David Madden was the previous fourth-placed record holder with $430,400. The next benchmark is third-placed Jason Zuffranieri, who had total earnings of $532,496.