A new champion has joined the annals of “Jeopardy!” history with Matt Amodio extending his winning streak to seven games, making it into the record books.

On Thursday, viewers watched the graduate student from New Haven, Connecticut win his his seventh consecutive match, with winnings of a whopping $74,000.

That places his total winnings to date at $268,800, an impressive sum that puts him in ninth place in the list of all-time regular-season winners.

Even though he now has seven wins under his belt, Amodio still feels that his first victory was the sweetest.

“Once you [win] once, that’s just such a great accomplishment,” Amodio said. “Nobody can ever take that away from you.”

Viewers are invited to tune in on Friday when he attempts to win his eighth straight game, facing off against Andrew Kleinschmidt from La Jolla, California, and Rachel McMullen of Denton, Texas.