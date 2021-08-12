A new champion has climbing the ranks to make his mark in the annals of “Jeopardy!” history.

On Wednesday, Matt Amodio extended his winning streak to 17 games, bumping up in the standings as the graduate student from New Haven, Connecticut won yet another round.

That places his total winnings to date at $547,600, an impressive sum that puts him in third place in the list of all-time regular-season winners, behind only James Holzhauer and “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings.

“The show has had so many brilliant people [on it],” Amodio said of being in the company of the likes of Holzhauer and Jennings. “I’m honoured to be thought of as even close to them.”