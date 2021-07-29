Dave Bautista’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” journey is coming to an end.

Having just wrapped his role as Drax the Destroyer in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and with the production of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” set to start in October, the former wrestler doesn’t think he will return to the Marvel universe after that.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Faces Off Against Dave Bautista In ‘See’ Season 2 Trailer

“I don’t know if they’ll move forward with the character or with ‘Guardians’ at all [after ‘Guardians 3’],” Bautista told People.

As of this point, he hasn’t even read the script. “I’ll probably have to do a table read but they would really even have to force me to do that. I like going in with no expectations, you know, because I’m a fan,” he added.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Admits He Once Challenged Dave Bautista To A Wrestling Match After Taking A Sleeping Pill

“Guardians 3” is set to wrap in April, which Bautista is marking as “the end of my Drax journey.”

“It’s been a hell of a journey with this cast and Guardians and the whole Marvel Universe,” he said. “I feel like it really launched my career. And I’m kind of wrapping up that part of my journey, so it’s very much a bittersweet thing.”