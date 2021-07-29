Click to share this via email

Ashley Graham is showing off her growing baby bump.

In a stunning selfie shared to her Instagram Story, the model, 33, who is pregnant with her second child, posed nude while showing off her iconic curves.

For the pic, Graham took the shot in a bathroom wearing nothing but a towel in her hair. While one arm carefully covers her breast some drawn-on squiggles camouflage her bottom.

Photo: Instagram/AshleyGraham

Since announcing her second pregnancy, Graham has regularly been sharing snaps of her adorable bump.

While on vacation, Graham modelled a macrame dress that perfectly hugged her belly.

And in another post, the stunner modelled Tiffany & Co. jewerly in a pool

The soon-to-be new arrival is Graham’s second child. She and her husband Justin Ervin also share son Isaac, 1.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she wrote in her Instagram post announcement.

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️,” she added.