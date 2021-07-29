Idris Elba is hinting at his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The “Suicide Squad” actor teased the possibility of reprising his Heimdall role for “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Elba was asked if he is now a “DC exclusive” actor after “seemingly” dying in Marvel’s “Infinity War”.

“I think that I’m excited about the possibilities in the DC world,” Elba said. “And I think the word of choice to make note of is the word ‘seemingly.’”

Speaking to ET Canada about joining the DC Universe, Elba gave director James Gunn all the credit.

“It was a face-to-face moment with James Gunn in a hotel room in Beverly Hills around 12 a.m. I immediately just loved his vibe,” he shared. “But I knew that I could make something with him. And he’s so enthusiastic about me joining. So I was really in.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is set to be released on May 6, in the meantime, you can see him as Bloodsport in “The Suicide Squad” out Aug. 6.