Released in 2016, “Suicide Squad” was viewed as a critical failure, earning scathing reviews reflected in the film’s dismal Rotten Tomatoes score of just 26 per cent.

After years of backlash, the film’s director, David Ayer, is speaking out to slam Warner Bros. for recutting the film, insisting that what ended up being released bears little resemblance to the cut he submitted.

“I put my life into Suicide Squad,” Ayer wrote in a lengthy tweet that he titled “My Turn.”

“I made something amazing,” Ayer continued. “My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are s**t on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul).”

He then laid his cards on the table. “The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director’s cut – it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it,” he added.

“I never told my side of the story and never will… I’m old school like that. So I kept my mouth shut and took the tsunami of sometimes shocking personal criticism,” he wrote.

Ayer concluded by declaring that he’s “so proud” of James Gunn, director of the new “The Suicide Squad”, writing, “I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs … James’ brilliant work will the miracles of miracles… I will no longer speak publicly on the matter.”

As The Hollywood Reporter reminds, “Warner Bros. took the unusual step of commissioning multiple cuts of the film by multiple editors,” and issued a statement at the time of the film’s release to explain that “Suicide Squad” had undergone “a lot of experimentation and collaboration along the way” but claimed that “we are very proud of the result … this is a David Ayer film.”

Following the release of director Zack Snyder’s “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” earlier this year, there have been calls for Warner Bros. to release Ayer’s original cut of “Suicide Squad”.

However, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety that wouldn’t be happening, stating, “We won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.”

Ayer apparently felt differently, responding to Sarnoff’s comment by tweeting, “Why?”