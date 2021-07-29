Dua Lipa is heading back in time.

The “Levitating” singer appears in the music video for Pop Smoke’s track “Demeanor”, which is off his posthumous album Faith.

The medieval themed party video features Lipa as the “female alpha” of the grand event. Pop Smoke, who died in February 2020, is represented by a white dove sitting on the head chair at the table.

There is also a moving painting of Pop Smoke and more doves behind the chair.

“I’m feelin’ on your baba treesha/ Shorty said she like my demeanour/ And she look like a eater/ I’m off the Perky geekin’/ I’m feelin’ with your baba treesha/ Shorty said she like my demeanour/ And she look like a eater/ I’m off the Perky geekin,'” he raps.

Lipa then enters the room singing, “Female alpha and I practice what I preach, I devour/ Tell me, can you take the heat?/ You can touch with your eyes only/ I know you like what you see/ That ‘Je ne sais quoi’ energy/ Baby, get on your knees.”

Faith debuted on the Billboard 200 earlier this month at No. 1. His debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, was released last year and is the longest running No. 1 hip-hop/R&B album since 1990.