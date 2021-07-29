“Waterworld” looks to be making a comeback.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1995 movie is being developed as a streaming TV series.

John Davis and John Fox, producers of the original, broke the news in an interview with Collider.

Released in 1995, the film was set in a dystopian future where the polar ice caps had melted and the seas rose, covering the surface of the Earth in water. Kevin Costner starred as the amphibious protagonist known as the Mariner, who sailed the seas in search of the mythical “dry land.”

RELATED: From ‘Waterworld’ To ‘Norbit’: New Video Revisits The Oscars Most Poorly-Reviewed Films

According to the producers, the series won’t be a reboot but a continuation, following the characters from the original. While Fox didn’t mention any specific actors, he acknowledged the series would take place “20 years later. All those people, 20 years later.”

He added: “We’re not 100-per-cent sure on the approach to the show. But definitely, we’re in the building stages right now.”

While the Universal-owned property will likely find a home on NBCUniversal-owned Peacock, nothing’s written in stone, and the “Waterworld” series is still in the early stages of development.

“We’re talking to folks, but nobody locked in yet,” said Fox. “[Director] Dan [Trachtenberg] is attached, we’re breaking the story now and we’re talking to a few different writers. And we should have a writer locked in, I would think, over the next couple of weeks.”

RELATED: Kevin Costner Clears Up Shark Attack Rumours: ‘I’ve Fought Zero Sharks As Of Late’

When it was originally released, “Waterworld” was deemed a critical and commercial failure when it took in $88 million at the box office, with production plagued by natural disasters that caused the budget to soar to more than $175 million (the film has subsequently recouped its costs after becoming a cult favourite, and has now made more than $269 million).

“The only movie that I went back recently, that we made and rewatched and I was surprised at how well it held up, is ‘Waterworld”, said Davis. “For many, many years I didn’t really want to see it because I thought the movie didn’t work, it wasn’t what the script was, it was not as good as the script, it had its production problems. And then I went back and saw it again, and it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, this movie ages great with time.'”