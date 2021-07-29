Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Ripa is getting steamy on Instagram once again.

The “Live With Kelly And Ryan” co-host shared some throwback photos with hubby Mark Consuelos.

“#tbt one year ago, when the air conditioner gave up, so did @instasuelos 🌞🔥,” she wrote next to a photo of a sweaty, ripped Consuelos.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa’s Son Michael Consuelos Shares Family Secrets While On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Announces Her First Book Of Personal Essays, ‘Live Wire’

Over on her Instagram Stories, she shared an image of herself on the same day.

In the snap, Ripa floats in a pool in a tiny, yellow bikini.

Instagram Story. Photo: @kellyripa/Instagram

The throwback photos come just over a week after Ripa shared a viral photo of Consuelos checking out her booty.

The pictures were shared everywhere with Andy Cohen declaring, “This is the best pic you’ve ever posted.”