Heidi Klum is making some interesting fashion choices.

The supermodel showed off her swimsuit body in a purple swirled bikini, body chain and a 3-D Disney hat.

The baseball cap featured Minnie Mouse, Squidward, Stitch and a Stormtrooper figurine on the brim of the hat.

Other snaps of the look include Klum lounging on the front of a yacht.

She didn’t give away their exact location but other recently uploaded posts include them sightseeing in Italy and Bonifacio on the southern tip of Corsica, France.