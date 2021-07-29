Click to share this via email

Get in all the vacationing you wish you could do with the new season of “Bachelor In Paradise”.

A new set of singles are headed to Mexico on their search for love.

With the exit of Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, alum Wells Adams is stepping in as master of the rose ceremonies, along with a number of celebrity guest hosts.

David Spade will kick off the honour, with other hosts including Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.

WELLS ADAMS, DAVID SPADE. Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Lance Bass. Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Lil Jon. Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tituss Burgess. Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The season will start with 13 ladies–Abigail, Deandra, Jessenia, Kelsey, Mari, Maurissa, Natasha, Serena C., Serena P., Tahzjuan, Tammy, Victoria L. and Victoria P. and 10 men– Aaron, Brendan, Connor, Ivan, James, Joe, Karl, Kenny, Noah and Tre.

FRONT ROW: TAHZJUAN, NATASHA, SERENA C., JESSENIA, MARI, SERENA P., TAMMY, ABIGAIL, VICTORIA L., KELSEY, DEANDRA, MAURISSA, VICTORIA P.BACK ROW: KARL, BRENDAN, KENNY, IVAN, JAMES, JOE, AARON, TRE, NOAH, CONNOR. Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

To really make things interesting, more guests will arrive as the season goes on.

“Bachelor In Paradise” premieres on ABC on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The following day, episodes can be viewed on demand via Hulu.