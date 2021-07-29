A back-and-forth Twitter discussion between producer Franklin Leonard and Ben Stiller has opened up a discussion about nepotism in Hollywood.

It all began when Leonard retweeted a report in Deadline about a new short film being directed by Destry Spielberg, daughter of Steven Spielberg. The project also includes actor Hopper Penn (son of Sean Penn) and writer Owen King (son of Stephen King).

Too easy @franklinleonard. People, working, creating. Everyone has their path. Wish them all the best. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 28, 2021

Stiller — who likewise is the product of famous parents, comedy team Ben Stiller and Anne Meara — insisted that while nepotism may open doors, it’s talent that keeps them open, claiming that show business is “ultimately a meritocracy.”

Yes. Just speaking from experience, and I don’t know any of them, I would bet they all have faced challenges. Different than those with no access to the industry. Show biz as we all know is pretty rough, and ultimately is a meritocracy. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 28, 2021

Leonard disagreed, explaining that Hollywood is actually far from a meritocracy and claiming that “statistically speaking” one-third of those working in the industry “as their job not because of merit, but because of other factors,” which makes it especially difficult for those without those connections.

And we both know plenty of unqualified people who manage to stay employed for reasons other than their talent, though both of us have enough decorum not to name names. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 28, 2021

As the debate picked up steam, Spielberg herself weighed in.

“I acknowledge that i was born with privilege! I own that through and through!” she wrote. “I make it my mission to bring new talent into the industry & give opportunities to artists of all backgrounds. No one should be left out because of the connections they dont have.”

I acknowledge that i was born with privilege! I own that through and through! I make it my mission to bring new talent into the industry & give opportunities to artists of all backgrounds. No one should be left out because of the connections they dont have. — Destry Spielberg (@destryallyn) July 29, 2021

According to Deadline, King wrote the script for the short film, titled “The Rightway”, which will reportedly “take a deep dive into the world of conspiracy theorists.”