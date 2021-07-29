Click to share this via email

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki are opening the doors of their home.

The “Walker” star invited Architectural Digest into their Austin, Texas modern farmhouse to check out the home they spent years getting just right.

“If you want to test your marriage, do a remodel,” Genevieve joked. “That was a tough one but we got through it.”

Speaking of how “nothing is precious” inside, Jared said, “we kinda laugh when people are like ‘should I take my shoes off?’, well there are three dogs inside, several kids, chickens and whatever so make yourself at home.”

“Our home is your home,” he added.

Perhaps the most unique touch was the taxidermy chicken, Smalls, in their bathroom.

Explaining why their “favourite chicken” was stuffed, Jared said, “we are chicken owners, proudly, and we love our chickens. And so, sometimes when our chickens leave this world, we’ll try and honour them by keeping them around. In the powder room and elsewhere.”

He then slyly added, “blame my wife.”

The outdoor areas includes a pool, basketball court and veggie garden that supplies their homecooked meals.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a farm without many dogs, more chickens, mini horses and some bees.