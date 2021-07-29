A number of high profile stars are coming together to bring attention to the discrimination Black hockey players face.

Drake, LeBron James, businessman Maverick Carter and producer Adel ‘Future’ Nur are behind the feature documentary “Black Ice”.

Directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis (“Hardwood”/”Giants Of Africa”), the doc will look at “the history, influence and racialized journey of Black hockey players.”

The journey of Black players from the Colored Hockey League in Canada’s Maritimes to the current NHL will be examined.

“I was not only surprised but inspired to learn about the stories of the often overlooked and unheralded Black pioneers of hockey. I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of colour, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one the essential fabrics of our country,” Davis said in a statement.

Drake has a love of sports and is often spotted at a variety of basketball and hockey games.

The Canadian rapper used to play hockey on the Weston Red Wings.

“I was all right. I ended up making it to Upper Canada College hockey camp, which is where good kids get sent,” he told ESPN in 2010. “And then I got cross checked in the neck and my mother wouldn’t let me play anymore.”