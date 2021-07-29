Miranda Lambert has made no secret of being an animal lover, founding the MuttNation Foundation with a goal of facilitating pet adoption throughout the U.S.

She’s also the owner of several pets, and on Thursday took to social media to reveal that one of her beloved dogs had passed.

“Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Jessi,” she wrote in a sad Instagram post, accompanying several photos of the pup.

“I got to love her and be her mom for 13-1/2 years,” she continued. “I found her and her brother Waylon on the side of the road in Oklahoma in Jan 2008 in the middle of a sleet storm. They were 6 weeks old. My mom was in the truck with me and we were listening to the I am Jessi Colter album. That’s how they got their names,” she added, explaining she’d named the dogs after country-music spouses Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter.

“We lost Waylon last October but we got to have Jessi just a little longer. But the truth is they belong together. They always have. I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time. Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge,” Lambert wrote.

“We sent her off with the song ‘Storms Never Last’ from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck,” she revealed.

“I can’t put into words what a dogs love does to a heart. But if you have one you already know… It’s so hard to let them go but the love is worth it.”