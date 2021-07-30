Dolly Parton was asked about the Free Britney movement, a “Grace and Frankie” appearance and more during Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

The country superstar insisted she tries to stay out of other people’s business as she was asked about her thoughts on Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle.

She added, “I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she is a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best.

“I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own.

“So I understand where she’s coming from and how she feels,” Parton continued. “So I hope that all turns out the way that it should.”

The musician also confirmed she’d be making an appearance on her “9 to 5” co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s series “Grace and Frankie” during the upcoming seventh and final season.

Parton smiled, “This is their last season, so we’re figuring out how they want to use me.

“But I am absolutely going to be on it this year.”

Parton’s appearance also saw her reveal whether she’d be up for doing a Las Vegas residency at some point, if she was ever asked to perform “I Will Always Love You” with Whitney Houston, how a Reba McEntire collaboration is finally on its way and more.

See more in the clips below.