Silk Sonic just dropped the music video for their second single, “Skate”.

The group, consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, belted out the catchy lyrics to the new track in the clip, which featured numerous dancers on roller skates.

Mars and .Paak sang along to the song while playing the drums, with .Paak crooning in the first verse: “In a room full of dimes / You would be hundred dollars.

“If bein’ fine was a crime / Girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine ass up in a tower.”

Fans loved the new release:

oh yeah silk sonic is sweeping at the grammy’s pic.twitter.com/fiIK1lRtNA — jess (@ruegloss) July 30, 2021

Im glad Silk Sonic left that door open cause now I can skate my ass into that new song AHAAA pic.twitter.com/QFGFj4W0Md — Kenshiro Batsubami (@todorokenn) July 30, 2021

silk sonic is truly the best duo wow — E-Panda H∞ligan (@brunztheking) July 30, 2021

the VIBES! silk sonic did THAT! ✨🛼 pic.twitter.com/yLJmUztCqH — malena 🛼 (@coconutpassionn) July 30, 2021

glad everyone is in agreement that silk sonic will sweep the grammys — izzy (@ridingtodanger) July 30, 2021

silk sonic will never disappoint — ً (@TELEAZE) July 30, 2021

Silk Sonic’s latest song comes after they released the smash hit “Leave the Door Open” earlier this year.

.Paak teased a new release during their BET Awards 2021 performance last month, asking the crowd: “Do y’all wanna hear a new song? Do y’all wanna hear a new song off the album?” before adding: “Nah, we gon’ run it back. Let’s go!” before launching into their first single.