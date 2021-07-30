Silk Sonic just dropped the music video for their second single, “Skate”.

The group, consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, belted out the catchy lyrics to the new track in the clip, which featured numerous dancers on roller skates.

Mars and .Paak sang along to the song while playing the drums, with .Paak crooning in the first verse: “In a room full of dimes / You would be hundred dollars.

“If bein’ fine was a crime / Girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine ass up in a tower.”

Fans loved the new release:

Silk Sonic’s latest song comes after they released the smash hit “Leave the Door Open” earlier this year.

.Paak teased a new release during their BET Awards 2021 performance last month, asking the crowd: “Do y’all wanna hear a new song? Do y’all wanna hear a new song off the album?” before adding: “Nah, we gon’ run it back. Let’s go!” before launching into their first single.

