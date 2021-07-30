Developing a healthy self-image has been incredibly important for Elizabeth Banks.

In her new Audible original “My Body, My Podcast”, the “Pitch Perfect” star opens up about her insecurities regarding her body in a conversation with guest Jameela Jamil.

“Images of myself have always affected me,” Banks said. She recalled attending a “big dance at school” with her boyfriend who was “sweet to me,” adding, “We had an amazing time.”

Despite the positive energy, things shifted for the actress one time when she picked up photos from being developed.

“This is before social media,” Banks said. “I confronted a photo of myself after the fact, way after the fact, and it changed my entire perception of the night I had. On the night I experienced this dance, I had an amazing time. I got that photo and all I could think about was, ‘Oh my God, all anybody was looking at was my chicken legs and my raging acne, and my shiny forehead.’ The fact that it could ruin an evening for me still strikes me. I can still feel that feeling.”

Reflecting on that time, Banks sees the necessity of having a positive self-image in spite of what the world around us might signal.

“Self-images are incredibly powerful and there are never more images being made than now, and never more tools, like filters and Photoshop, to alter those images,” she explained. “It’s important to be reminded that images aren’t our bodies. They’re just pictures of our bodies.”