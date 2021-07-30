Billie Eilish is ready for the post-pandemic world.

This week, the music superstar was on “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM Hits 1 to talk about her new album Happier Than Ever and a lot more.

Asked what living through the pandemic taught her about herself, the 19-year-old said, “I really think mainly just taking a lot of things in my life for granted, you know, I think it made me realize how many things that I wasn’t really aware of were as amazing as they were that then the pandemic took away and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, cool.’”

She added, “It was tough, you know, it was tough for everyone. I think that I never want to not do shows again. That’s really how I feel. You know, I think I used to be like, ‘In the future, maybe I’ll not do shows. Maybe I’ll, like, take a year off,’ and I’m like, I don’t have an interest in that anymore.”

Eilish also talked about her friendship with Justin Bieber: “He’s just the sweetest baby ever. I love him. He’s a good friend of mine. He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just dealing with fame. And he’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there’s somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it’s really nice to have him.”

The young singer was also asked if she ever imagined she would be as successful as she is today.

“No, no, no, no, definitely not,” she answered immediately. “No, I really, I didn’t think I’d be even close at all. I didn’t think I’d get anything. You know, like there were many markers that when I hit them, I was like, this is not, I don’t know. I could never have thought this would have happened in my life.”

Eilish also revealed that she loves fans performing their own covers and reinterpretations of her hit songs.

“My favourite part of it all, I love it so much,” she said. “When I put out a song or multiple songs, whatever, and I look at all the fans’ interpretations and they literally go like, ‘This is what I think this means.’ And they write a whole book about it, basically. It makes me want to cry every single time. And they’re always different … this is such creative stuff and it makes me feel so proud and happy. So yes, it’s very validating and good. I love it.”