Jerry O'Connell, Sarah Michelle Gellar arrive at the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on September 13, 1998.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jerry O’Connell go way back.

Gellar appeared on Thursday’s “The Talk”, with Amanda Kloots mentioning how the pair — O’Connell is now a “Talk” co-host — used to date at one time after attending the same high school.

Gellar told the panel: “I think you’re getting the more subdued, calmed-down Jerry, actually. You’re getting the more mature, fatherly Jerry, the lessons-learned Jerry. I had the actual energetic Jerry.

“I should also tell you that the high school part has all gotten confused because I was a freshman and he was a senior. He never acknowledged me. It was only later that you would actually talk to me.”

O’Connell insisted, “Listen, I was a senior. I didn’t want to come off as too much of a predator. I respected age differences and everything. By the way, this is not a filter. You have never seen me blush as much as I have on this show.

“You look beautiful. I’m so happy for you. I follow you on social media.”

They didn’t confirm when exactly they dated, but the pair did attend the 1998 Emmy Awards together when she was a 21-year-old “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star and he was 24 and starring in the series “Sliders”.