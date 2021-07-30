John Travolta is very proud of his daughter.

On Thursday, the “Saturday Night Fever” star shared a photo of his daughter Ella Bleu in costume on the set of the upcoming film “Get Lost”.

The day before, Ella shared her own video from the set of the film.

“Hi, everyone,” Ella said in the video. “I am here in beautiful Budapest, Hungary, filming the modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, called ‘Get Lost’. I am so excited to be here—amazing cast, amazing crew, I can’t wait to share it with you guys, and I’ll keep you posted.”