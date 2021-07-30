Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke with “Good Morning America” on Friday to promote her new novel, Her Heart for a Compass.

Having spent decades being scrutinized by the notorious British tabloid press, she shared her thoughts on another royal bride, Meghan Markle, facing even harsher scrutiny.

“I believe that everybody has a right to their own voice and there should be no judgment on race, creed, colour, or any other denomination,” Ferguson said of the Duchess of Sussex.

“I personally would never be able to judge another, so I just am not like that,” she added. “I wish Harry and Meghan so much happiness and I know that [the late Princess] Diana would be so proud of her sons and their wives.”

While the British media tried to pit her against Diana, Ferguson recalled their friendship when they were sisters-in-law.

“She’s in my heart,” Ferguson said of Diana, whom she described as her “laughing friend” to “GMA”.

“I always say, it doesn’t matter whether you get the love back or you don’t get love back or she’s here or she’s not here, you can love anyway and keep the kindness,” she said. “I loved Diana and I will always love her even if she isn’t here in person. It’s a really lovely thing to have.”

She also spoke highly of ex-husband Prince Andrew, whom she married in 1986 and divorced in 1996 but with whom she remains close.

“He is a great man and [our wedding day] was the best day of my life,” she said. “I would do it all over again because he was a very good-looking sailor, but I fell in love with him and I think love conquers all.”

Asked about the controversy that has dogged Andrew due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, and the accusations of Virginia Giuffre that he had sex with her when she was underage, Ferguson shared how she is coping.

“You just look at it. What do I need to learn from this? How do I feel? [You] apologize profusely to yourself, to others, mostly to yourself for letting yourself down, perhaps, and you move forward and you get on and you take one step at a time. I have destroyed myself many times, but the most important thing is to get up and get going.”