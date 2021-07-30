Sharon Stone is drawing a line in the sand.

The actress is running for a seat on SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors on a ticket led by Matthew Modine. In a campaign video, she explains one of the reasons why.

The actress revealed that she has refused to go to work on an upcoming TV series unless the entire cast and crew are vaccinated.

“I’ve been offered a job — a good job, a job I really want to do in Atlanta,” Stone said, according to Deadline. “That’s why my hair is standing on end…because the Producers Guild of America will not guarantee that everyone on our show is vaccinated before I go to work.”

Stone also claimed that her job on the show is being threatened over her stand on vaccination.

“Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t,” she said. “Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes, I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes, I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will. Why? Because that’s ridiculous…that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work. I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work.”

The actress added, “I’m not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn’t either. Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I’m so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today. Thank you.”

In another video, Stone also revealed that she lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance during the pandemic after falling just $13 short on her eligibility.

“As actors, you know, things have not been going well for us,” she said. “I don’t think you need me to tell you that. I mean, I lost my vested insurance after 43 years in the business because of COVID. I was $13 short and, you know, I don’t really think that that is reasonable for any of us.”