Dolly Parton paid a virtual visit to Thursday night’s edition of “Watch What Happens Live”, where the country music legend answered a multitude of questions on a wide variety of topics.

At one point in the interview, she revealed the special purchase she made with the millions she earned from Whitney Houston’s hit recording of her song “I Will Always Love You”.

“I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. So I thought, Well, this is a wonderful place to be,” Parton said, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Voices Support For Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle, Confirms A Very Exciting Reunion & More

“I bought a property down in what was the Black area of town, and it was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. And it was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue. And I thought, Well, I am going to buy this place, the whole strip mall. And thought, This is the perfect place for me to be, considering it was Whitney,” she explained.

“So I just thought, This was great, I’m just going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well,” Parton said. “And so I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex. And I think, This is the house that Whitney built.”

Parton also responded to a fan question about whether there had been any plans for her to sing a duet on the song prior to Houston’s death.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Launches Fragrance Along With Perfume Theme Song

“No, I never was asked to perform that with Whitney,” Parton explained. “I wish that could’ve happened. I would’ve love that, but I don’t think I could come up to snuff with her, though. She would’ve outsung on that one, for sure.”

During #WWHL, @DollyParton said she wishes she could've performed 'I Will Always Love You' with Whitney Houston. "I would've loved that, but I don't think I could come up to snuff with her though. She would've outsung me on that one for sure." pic.twitter.com/4ReL6humhD — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 30, 2021

During her appearance on “WWHL”, Parton also shared her thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement, host Andy Cohen owning Andy Warhol’s iconic Parton portrait, whether she’s ever lit up a joint with goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and whether she’ll appear on the Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin comedy “Grace and Frankie” in its final season for the “9 to 5” reunion that fans have been clamouring for.

Country superstar @DollyParton on the #FreeBritney movement: "I hope that it all turns out the way that it should." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/QhRSF7wHZA — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 30, 2021

Pop culture icon @DollyParton says her drink of choice is a martini. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/oLJHfqhd4o — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 30, 2021

During #WWHL, @DollyParton shared that she will make an appearance on the final season of @GraceandFrankie. pic.twitter.com/n1IV5ldbIn — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 30, 2021

"I don't have any plans to go on tour right now because I'm working on a lot of TV productions. I have a couple of movies in the works." @DollyParton #WWHL pic.twitter.com/o7oMmI8Evm — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 30, 2021