Ali Fedotowsky is getting candid about her health.

In a post on Instagram, the “Bachelorette” star revealed that she has been diagnosed with shingles at the age of 36.

In the post, Fedotowsky shared video and photos of the effects of the disease, writing in the caption, “Hey guys. Some of you noticed that I’ve been hiding my face on Instagram this week. Either by holding something over it, wearing sunglasses, or putting my hair over my left eye. Why? I was diagnosed with shingles.”

She added, “I’m sharing now because I hope my story will help others detect it early. I didn’t even think it was possible to get it at my age.”

The reality star also explains what the disease is for followers who may be unaware.

“Shingles is a painful neurological condition that usually affects seniors. It’s relatively common for people in their 60s and that’s why people are vaccinated against it if they’re 50 or older. But based on my DM‘s, I’m realizing it’s getting more and more common in younger people. From what I understand you get it from a weakened immune system due to stress or other health related issues. (Which I’m looking into).”

Since being diagnosed, Fedotowsky has been taking medication to treat the condition.

“So needless to say, I’m trying to limit the stress in my life and hoping my vision clears up,” she added. “Today the swelling is down a lot so I’m grateful for that! I plan to do a blog post next week detailing what happened on a day-by-day basis to hopefully help others who are frantically googling ‘shingles in your 30’s’ out there right now and not finding much information.”