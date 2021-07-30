Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Leah Remini had undeniable chemistry on “Saved by the Bell”.

The pair chatted on Gosselaar’s podcast “Zack to the Future” about their characters Zack Morris and Stacey Carosi’s romance during 1991’s season 3 when the gang worked at the Malibu Sands.

RELATED: Mario Lopez Promises ‘Something Special’ Planned On ‘Saved By The Bell’ For Late Co-Star Dustin Diamond

Gosselaar told Remini of the last episode in the storyline, which is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary: “There is an undeniable chemistry between you and I that we have seen, and you’ll see it in this episode as well,” People reported.

“Those are real kisses,” Gosselaar insisted, before comparing what they had to that shared between him and Tiffani Thiessen, who played his character’s main love interest and eventual wife, Kelly Kapowski.

“Tiffani and I never had a kiss like we have… on these six episodes,” he told his former co-star. “But there is not a single person that Zack comes into contact with, in my opinion, that had a chemistry that you and I had.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Leah Remini reveal they shared 'undeniable chemistry' and 'real kisses' during her time on 'Saved by the Bell.' https://t.co/ZwMq3RdWcH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 29, 2021

RELATED: Mark-Paul Gosselaar ‘Cringed Seeing’ Himself In Racist ‘Saved By The Bell’ Episode

“And, to top it off… the audience is really into us. They really, really loved seeing Zack and Stacey together,” Gosselaar gushed. “Now, you wouldn’t think that, right? You always thought, Oh, it’d be Zack and Kelly.”

Despite the couple not having “had a relationship in real life,” Gosselaar said, “it definitely seems like there’s something there” in the episodes.

“And we liked each other,” Remini said. “We got along, we laughed, we had a good time — I don’t know if you remember that, but there was never any weirdness between us.”