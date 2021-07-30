There is no new baby on the way for George and Amal Clooney.

On Friday, a report emerged in OK! US claiming that the couple are expecting another child, but a rep for George told ET Canada that the rumours are not true.

The tabloid had claimed, according to a source, “The buzz is they’re having twins again. Amal’s said to be past her first trimester. She’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

While the couple aren’t expecting another child any time soon, they have been busy raising twins Ella and Alexander, who were born in 2017.

In June, it was reported that George and Amal travelled to their vacation home in Lake Como, Italy, to spend time with their kids.

“George and Amal took every day as it came,” a source had told People. “They have always prioritized family time, so they were very positive about all the extra time with the kids. They are the most amazing parents.”