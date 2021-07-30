Paulina Porizkova is calling out anti-ageing culture.

In an empowering Instagram post, the model, 56, says she’s embracing getting older while reflecting on the pressures on women to look perfect as they age.

“Combat age. Reverse ageing. Rejuvenate. Anti-age. None of this is possible,” she captioned a photo of herself in a gold bikini. “Yet, if you do an internet search on ageing, this is what you’ll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the ageing process.”

She added, “You know what the only way to stop ageing? Dying.”

RELATED: Following Aaron Sorkin Split, Paulina Porizkova Reveals Dating App Hinge ‘Booted’ Her Off

“I do not want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life,” Porizkova went on to say. “But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age. I can’t change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I’m just picking those who are accepting their ageing and making it beautiful.”

RELATED: Paulina Porizkova Covers Up With Masks As She Poses Topless In Cheeky New Instagram Post

Porizkova also revealed she’s had “no botox” and “no fillers,” in a couple of hashtags.

The candid post got a lot of love from her followers, including actress Selma Blair, who wrote, “Glorious friend. Seriously. More genuinely gorgeous every day. This body! Good work.”

“Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna added, “Amen Sister!”

Porizkova’s Instagram is full of self-love messages, including some posts celebrating her body.

“When I first saw this photo, I recoiled. Is this what I look like to others? It is not how I see myself! I look… old,” she captioned a stunning black-and-white portrait. “But, I’ve noticed, the longer I stare at this photo, the more beautiful I find me. Maybe that’s the trick? Like the best of songs, it takes a little time to listen and find the complexities before it settles in your brain as beauty.”