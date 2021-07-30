The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will be stopping people from entering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony, unless they can show proof of vaccination.
The move comes amid a surge in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant across Los Angeles.
RELATED: Chad Lowe Talks Getting Sued By NBC At 15 Years Old And Skipping The Emmys
Furthermore, only nominees and their plus-ones will be invited to attend the event on Sept. 19.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.
RELATED: Jaleel White Talks Racism In Hollywood, Recalls Being One Of TV’s Biggest Child Stars But ‘Never Invited To The Emmys’
“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” lead nominations with a whopping 24 nods each.
RELATED: Sarah Levy Has The Best Reaction To ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeping The Comedy Category At The Emmys
Winners collected their trophies virtually during last year’s socially distanced Emmys.