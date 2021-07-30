Click to share this via email

A worker removes a plaque from a Emmy Award statue in the engraving station during 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will be stopping people from entering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony, unless they can show proof of vaccination.

The move comes amid a surge in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant across Los Angeles.

Furthermore, only nominees and their plus-ones will be invited to attend the event on Sept. 19.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” lead nominations with a whopping 24 nods each.

Winners collected their trophies virtually during last year’s socially distanced Emmys.