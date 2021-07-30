Phil Rosenthal just revealed some surprising news about a potential “Everybody Loves Raymond” reunion.

The writer and executive producer of the hit sitcom called in to SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw” and told the host how he’d pitched a reunion and hasn’t had any takers.

Rosenthal shared, “Here’s what I really can’t believe. I’ve pitched to now a couple of different places. We can do a reunion special. We can tell stories of the things that have happened to us at home, and then show a clip of the ‘Raymond’ episode that that became, and I think it will be entertaining and funny and you’ll get a chance to catch up with the cast as they are now. And it seemed to work for ‘Friends’ and, uh, no takers.”

Shaw insisted, “I honestly cannot believe that,” to which Rosenthal replied: “Not yet. Maybe someone will hear this and say, ‘Hey, this seems like a no-brainer.’ I think people like the show, I think they would like to see the cast together. Again, I think they would like to revisit some of the highlights and outtakes from the show.”

Shaw went on, “So you’re telling me that your own network,” as the writer insisted he wasn’t going to name names.

She then said: “Well, if you’re saying no one, I feel like they have said they don’t want to see you and Ray and just everyone get together again and talk about 25 years… that floors me.”

Rosenthal went on, “Listen, this is the business we’ve chosen for ourselves. As they say in ‘The Godfather’, there’s no rhyme or reason to anything.

“If they see money, they go for the money. If they see demographics that they want, they go for that. I’m not blaming them. Times are tough for them as well. And I’m not singling out any network.

“There are plenty of entities who have been involved with the show that could do a reunion show and a reunion special certainly doesn’t cost as much as producing a real episode of a show. It’s people sitting in chairs, and then you have clips.”

The beloved sitcom ran in 1996-2005 and starred Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, and Doris Roberts.