Matt Damon is looking back on how the media has treated Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

The couple, whose romance first hit headlines in the early ’00s, got engaged in 2002 before postponing their wedding in 2003.

During the latest instalment of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero“, Damon discussed the difference in how the press has been reporting on “Bennifer” since the pair rekindled their relationship in recent months.

“I have to say, the press was particularly terrible to them 18 years ago,” admitted the “Stillwater” star. “At least they’re being nice this time around.”