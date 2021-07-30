Peter Phillips is reflecting on saying “goodbye” to the Duke Of Edinburgh amid COVID-19.

The son of Princess Anne says watching his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, sitting alone at Prince Philip’s funeral was difficult for everyone in his family.

“[Prince Philip] was such a fixture of all of our lives. He is sorely missed,” said the 43-year-old in a new interview with the BBC. “He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he did, we would all be extraordinarily happy.”

The Queen’s eldest grandchild also admitted that the “hardest part” of the funeral was not being able to hug Her Majesty.

“Our thoughts immediately went to my grandmother. We’ve been trying to support her as much as we can,” he continued.

“Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone. It would have been the same for any other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who’s been lost.”

Phillips added, “It’s the same for a lot of families. There have been some great sadnesses but at the same time you’ve got to try to take the positives out of these situations, whether that be new life, or happy memories, that’s what you’ve got to focus on.”

Elsewhere, Phillips said he did not wish to make any comment about his Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.