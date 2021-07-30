It sounds like Bob Odenkirk is fully on the road to recovery.

On Friday, “Arrested Development” star David Cross shared the good news that Odenkirk is doing much better after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” earlier this week.

Cross said in a tweet that he had spoken with Odenkirk over the phone and that “he’s doing great” and that fans “will be hearing from him soon.”

Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!! — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 30, 2021

On Tuesday, while working on “Better Call Saul” in Albuquerque, Odenkirk collapsed due to a “heart-related incident,” though specific details about the emergency haven’t been disclosed.

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side,” a rep for the actor said on Wednesday. “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”