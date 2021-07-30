It’s been nearly 20 years since the release of the first film in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

OG Hobbits Dominic Monaghan (Merry) and Billy Boyd (Pippin) have remained close over the years, and recently launched their own podcast, “The Friendship Onion”.

In an interview with IGN, the pair share their recollections of their favourite memories of shooting the films all those years ago.

One of those memories was having to reshoot the Grey Havens scene at the end of “Return of the King” due to Sean Astin’s (Sam) wardrobe malfunction.

“Well, we had to do it three times! If you were to ask all four of us, ‘Pick a scene you can guarantee you only have to do once and not go back to,’ we probably would have said Grey Havens, just cause we were all there weeping like children,” Monaghan explained. “So, doing it three times, I definitely think that the third version that I did, the one that’s in the film, is probably not quite as hysterical in terms of the state that I’m in as the first one, or possibly even the second one. So, that was tough.”

Boyd revealed why they had to shoot that scene so many times. “Sean Astin was wearing the wrong costume!” he recalled. “After lunch, he took off his vest to eat lunch. When he came back he forgot to put the vest on, so for continuity, it was ruined. We came back another day and filmed it again, and the film got destroyed in the factory where it gets processed. So we had to then do it again another day! That’s why we had to do it three times.”

Another thing that fans not realize is that the studio was pressuring Jackson to kill off one of the Hobbits, something he resisted.

“It’s a good job that didn’t happen, because it would have been me,” joked Monaghan. “It definitely would have. There’s no way they are killing Frodo and Sam, and the only ones that would be left would be Merry and Pippin. They wouldn’t kill Pippin because Pippin has a really strong story with Gandalf. It would have definitely been me. I think Pete quite rightly was like, ‘This is a luminary piece of written work, and we need to stick close to the text.’ So, he stuck by his guns. Yeah, I’m thankful that didn’t happen.”

“The Friendship Onion” can be heard right here.