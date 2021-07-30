While the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has remained silent since Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney, Dave Bautista has shared his thoughts.

The actor, 52, took to Twitter on Friday, sharing his reaction to an article about Johansson’s lawsuit.

Retweeting the post, Bautista wrote, “Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!”

Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and appeared in both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame” alongside Johansson’s iconic character of Black Widow.

Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/uuvkCU5vAI — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 30, 2021

Johansson made headlines on Thursday after it was made public that she was suing Disney, alleging they broke her contract for the standalone “Black Widow” film by releasing it in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access simultaneously.

According to docs, she missed out on the back-end profits she would have earned had the movie only been given a theatrical release.

She also claims that she reached out to Disney to renegotiate her contract once the streaming decision was made but says she was met with radio silence.

Since its debut on Disney+, “Black Widow” banked over $60 million from $30 first-weekend purchases and grossed $80 million at the box office.