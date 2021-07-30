Click to share this via email

A young Danish YouTuber has tragically passed away after falling 656 feet from a mountain while attempting to film a video.

Albert Dyrlund, 22, was in the Italian Alps when the accident happened on Wednesday.

A rescue helicopter was called, but sadly Dyrlund was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know,” said Dyrlund’s mom, Vibe Jørger Jensen, while speaking to Danish news outlet, TV2.

The social media star was known for making comedy sketches on his YouTube channel. He also starred in the 2018 film, “Team Albert”.

Many fans have been paying tribute to the content creator online.

RIP albert dyrlund the Danish YouTuber:(( — zim²⁸ ♡︎'s gracie🧃& alina🍄 (@Canyonstars28) July 30, 2021

One of the most famous Danish YouTubers, Albert Dyrlund, recently passed away at 22. That's just way too early. Lots of younger Danish people are absolutely heartbroken about the news. RIP. — Tobi (@Lunasticks) July 30, 2021