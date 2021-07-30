Ed Sheeran’s manager is opening up about the British musician’s long-awaited fourth album.

According to Stuart Camp, Minus will “both surprise and comfort people.”

“There’s some normal Ed songs, but there’s also some more sonically adventurous ones as well,” revealed Camp in a new interview with Variety.

Although he declined to give an exact date, the music boss said, “There will be an album this year, but I can’t tell you any more than that.”

Camp also announced that touring plans are currently in the works, including “setting aside most of 2023 for North America”.

He continued, “We’ll be touring – if we’re allowed to – for two to three years, and there may be more records in that period. If we tour for that long, I’d imagine there will be two albums within that cycle. Because this record’s taken so long to make, we genuinely have a lot of songs, so it could happen relatively quickly. If he wanted to, he could literally release an album of acoustic ballads tomorrow!”

The album will be Sheeran’s first since 2017’s Divide.