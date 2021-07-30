Kathy Hilton has become a fan favourite on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but her famous daughters have yet to make a cameo on the Bravo series.

The 62-year-old reality star graces the cover of Footwear News with Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and in the accompanying interview explains what it would take for them to appear on “RHOBH”.

“I wouldn’t ask them because I feel that that would be taking advantage,” Kathy admits. “They’re very, very busy.”

However, Kathy isn’t opposed to asking them to come on the show “if it was something important.”

“I want to do one charity event for dogs and then for this other very special group, but I want to keep it a secret,” she teases, adding that if the soiree was filmed for ‘RHOBH’, Paris and Nicky “would want to stop by and say hi.”