Gerard Butler is suing the production companies behind “Olympus Has Fallen”.
The actor alleges being owed at least $10 million USD from Nu Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions.
RELATED: Gerard Butler And Morgan Brown Split After 6-Plus Years
The 2013 action movie centres on a terrorist attack against the White House.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Butler brings a “fraud claim with the assertion that the defendants ever intended to pay him net profits.”
RELATED: Gerard Butler Delights Instagram With Squirrel Video
Although the film grossed around $170 million USD worldwide, the Scottish star claims he hasn’t seen any of the net profits.
RELATED: Gerard Butler Celebrated His 50th Birthday By Releasing Sea Turtles Into The Ocean
A lawsuit filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court also attacks a “comprehensive, premeditated scheme” to allegedly hide money and deprive Butler of net profits, reports THR.