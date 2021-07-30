Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gerard Butler is suing the production companies behind “Olympus Has Fallen”.

The actor alleges being owed at least $10 million USD from Nu Image, Millennium Media and Padre Nuestro Productions.

RELATED: Gerard Butler And Morgan Brown Split After 6-Plus Years

The 2013 action movie centres on a terrorist attack against the White House.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Butler brings a “fraud claim with the assertion that the defendants ever intended to pay him net profits.”

RELATED: Gerard Butler Delights Instagram With Squirrel Video

Although the film grossed around $170 million USD worldwide, the Scottish star claims he hasn’t seen any of the net profits.

RELATED: Gerard Butler Celebrated His 50th Birthday By Releasing Sea Turtles Into The Ocean

A lawsuit filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court also attacks a “comprehensive, premeditated scheme” to allegedly hide money and deprive Butler of net profits, reports THR.