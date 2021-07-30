Click to share this via email

Jennifer Garner is bringing back a fan-favourite guest on her Instagram “Pretend Cooking Show”.

For the latest edition of the beloved segment, the actress, 49, welcomed back her mother, Patricia, to make her killer blackberry cobbler.

According to the duo, the summer-friendly dessert recipe was originally created by Jen’s “bonus mom” Mrs. Lantz and is a “potluck favourite.”

“Mom says so,” she says in the clip.

While Patricia takes the lead with the baking, Garner sits on the counter and watches her mom work some magic.

But later, Patricia offers Garner the final step, pouring melted butter on top of the cobbler.

This is the second time Garner and Patricia joined forces for the show, last summer the proud mom joined her daughter virtually with a recipe for cornbread.