Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 74th birthday by putting his strength to the test.

The actor’s son, Patrick, 27, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of the “Terminator” star lifting some seriously heavy weights.

“I did it!” declares Arnold after he successfully completes the set.

“Happy birthday pops,” wrote Patrick in the caption. “Can’t believe you became a grandpa this past year. Cant’t wait to see what happens this year!”

Arnold’s daughter Katherine, 31, welcomed her first child with husband Chris Pratt back in August 2020.

“Also,” he continued, “I have no idea how you’re 74 today and still pulling this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically and mentally when I’m your age.”

“OPA!!” wrote Katherine in a comment beneath the post. “Also why is the hitting of the chest necessary?”

The former bodybuilder follows a mostly vegan diet and doesn’t consume beef or cow’s milk. Arnold recently urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.