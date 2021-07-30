Click to share this via email

Happy 80th birthday Paul Anka!

Celebrities, close friends and colleagues came together on Friday to celebrate the Canadian music icon’s special day.

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Alec Baldwin, Quincy Jones, John Travolta, Jason Bateman and Simon Cowell were among those who took part in a tribute video in honour of the legendary singer-songwriter.

“Having you on my show was one of the thrills of doing the show,” said Kimmel. “Happy birthday, everyone loves you,” he added.

“Paul, you’re iconic, you’re amazing, you have such a fantastic history and career,” gushed Travolta.

“Paul, happy birthday,” said Aniston. “Here’s to many, many, many, many, many, many more. I love ya!”

Anka’s new album, Making Memories, will be released on Aug. 13.