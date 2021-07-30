Drew Barrymore is paying tribute to Simone Biles while also reflecting on her own past in a poignant message.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos of Biles, who pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

“Simone Biles. I am in awe of you. Without any assumption to know you, I believe you continue to set a bar for life that is unparalleled,” began Barrymore.

Looking back on her own career, she continued, “I have spent so much of my life running. Started at 11 months old working and I have been running ever since. I am happy. Just another human on my journey. But I fight like a lion for that happiness by kicking my own butt all over town trying to achieve self improvement. I hate the term self care. There is no fight in it and it is too passive for me. But I now have a face. You! Simone Biles. A beautiful embodiment of what it’s looks like to say no and stop running some times.”

Barrymore then proceeded to praise Biles for her brave decision, telling the gymnast that she has “changed lives with this.”

“You gave up so much and I am convinced your rewards will be far greater,” she went on. “The return on the investment of ourselves is priceless, And yet you sacrificed so much to be this bold. You will take on a much more everlasting role, if you want it, on how all of us are supposed to live. You have become an even greater hero in this moment if that is possible?!”

Concluding her post, the “Drew Barrymore Show” host added, “Again, thank you. I will be envisioning you as I move forward in my own life. I believe I am among a sea of grateful people, that get to keep loving and admiring you. Now for even bigger reasons than the seemingly insurmountable ones before. Lead. Please. But also please ask of people what you need too. And then we can all take care of each other.”